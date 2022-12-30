Private Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 742,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after buying an additional 92,536 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 166,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 20,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

