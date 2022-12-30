Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $766,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 204.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Insider Activity

Tesla Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $384.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.91. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.24 and a twelve month high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.