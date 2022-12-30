Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVRO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Nevro from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nevro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.08.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -121.03 and a beta of 0.82. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $100.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 10.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 171.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

