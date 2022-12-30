Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.45

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.45 and traded as high as $10.90. Mullen Group shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities lowered Mullen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Mullen Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

