Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.47

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.47 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.92 ($0.10). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 7.82 ($0.09), with a volume of 35,390 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Mothercare Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The company has a market capitalization of £44.09 million and a PE ratio of 391.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.47.

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

