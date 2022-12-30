mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.65

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.65 and traded as high as C$3.47. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$3.46, with a volume of 3,946 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on mdf commerce from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
mdf commerce Trading Up 2.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49.
mdf commerce Company Profile
mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.
Further Reading
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.