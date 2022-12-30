McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.09

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.09 and traded as high as $6.06. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 412,189 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MUX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $276.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 167.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 51,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 37.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 99,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading

