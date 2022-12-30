Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $101.30 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.37 and a 200 day moving average of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

