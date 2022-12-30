Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 290.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $133.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.69. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

