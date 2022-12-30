Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.73 Million in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.36.

Shares of ES stock opened at $85.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

