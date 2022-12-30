Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Kroger by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Kroger by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Up 0.1 %

Kroger stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

