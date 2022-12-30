LGT Group Foundation Sells 24,920 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 24,920 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $39,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $320.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $328.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.