Joule Financial LLC Purchases 1,551 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Joule Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,046 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Shares of TSLA opened at $121.82 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.24 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.91. The firm has a market cap of $384.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

