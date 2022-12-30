JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $117.26

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.26 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 123.60 ($1.49). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 122.15 ($1.47), with a volume of 4,933,455 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.29) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 735 ($8.87) to GBX 630 ($7.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.23) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 262.14 ($3.16).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.26. The firm has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,035.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Long bought 25,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £24,250 ($29,266.23).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

