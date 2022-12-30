International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $673.38

Shares of International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 673.38 ($8.13) and traded as high as GBX 721.98 ($8.71). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 714.50 ($8.62), with a volume of 13,747 shares trading hands.

International Biotechnology Trust Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 685.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 673.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of £291.27 million and a PE ratio of -7.41.

International Biotechnology Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. International Biotechnology Trust’s payout ratio is presently -0.33%.

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

