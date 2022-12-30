Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.9% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 10.3% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in Chevron by 20.6% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 35,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Chevron by 11.6% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 71,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 22.3% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $178.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.30. The company has a market cap of $344.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

