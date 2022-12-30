IMI (LON:IMI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,246.20

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,246.20 ($15.04) and traded as high as GBX 1,319 ($15.92). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,317 ($15.89), with a volume of 111,481 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,655 ($19.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,780 ($21.48) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.12) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,341.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,246.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. The company has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,667.09.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

