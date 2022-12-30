HB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $96.49 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.53.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

