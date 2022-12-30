HB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

