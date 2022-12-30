HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,351 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 214.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.24 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

