GAM Holding AG Sells 689 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $109.20 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average of $98.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

