Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $172.34

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$172.34 and traded as high as C$187.95. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$185.10, with a volume of 235,275 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$194.00.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$183.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$172.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 24.34. The firm has a market cap of C$35.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$396.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 5.0300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.436 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Thomas Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.75, for a total value of C$3,814,914.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,338,049.75. In related news, Director Thomas Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.75, for a total transaction of C$3,814,914.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,338,049.75. Also, Director David Harquail sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$2,437,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,855,980. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,432 shares of company stock worth $7,401,205.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

