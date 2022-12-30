FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.68

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.68 and traded as high as $17.26. FONAR shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 12,664 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FONR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

FONAR Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.84.

Institutional Trading of FONAR

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 10.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FONAR by 15.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FONAR by 99.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FONAR by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FONAR by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FONAR Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

Featured Articles

