First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the November 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FEM opened at $21.17 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 789.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 16.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 13.6% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

