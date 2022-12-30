First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the November 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ FEM opened at $21.17 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund
