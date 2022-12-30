First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.19

Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.19 and traded as low as $14.79. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 957 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFNW shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on First Financial Northwest to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Financial Northwest to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $137.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.41.

First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 21.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Northwest

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 13.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 213.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.