Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.8% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $449.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

