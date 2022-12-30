Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.55

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.55 and traded as low as C$1.51. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 1,000,014 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.
Denison Mines Trading Up 1.3 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 152.00.
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
Featured Stories
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.