Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.55

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.55 and traded as low as C$1.51. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 1,000,014 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Denison Mines Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 152.00.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines ( TSE:DML Get Rating ) (NYSE:DNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

