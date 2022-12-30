Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,157,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 228,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $63,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $320.41 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.24 and its 200 day moving average is $297.45. The company has a market capitalization of $328.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.