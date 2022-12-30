Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,035.24

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,035.24 ($12.49) and traded as high as GBX 1,090 ($13.15). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 1,063 ($12.83), with a volume of 114,122 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CBG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.28) to GBX 1,250 ($15.09) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.09) to GBX 1,100 ($13.28) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,300 ($15.69).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,041.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,035.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 966.36.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan purchased 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($13.22) per share, for a total transaction of £22,721.25 ($27,421.25). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,119 shares of company stock worth $2,317,409.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

