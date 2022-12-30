Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Cemtrex Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CETXP opened at $0.41 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

