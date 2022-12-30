Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Cemtrex Trading Down 12.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CETXP opened at $0.41 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.
About Cemtrex
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cemtrex (CETXP)
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.