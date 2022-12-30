Canfor (TSE:CFP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.34

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.34 and traded as low as C$21.15. Canfor shares last traded at C$21.87, with a volume of 234,800 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFP. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC cut shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.34.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Canfor Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.