Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.28

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.28 and traded as low as C$30.41. Cameco shares last traded at C$30.59, with a volume of 793,815 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCO. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.67.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.48.

About Cameco

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$388.66 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.