Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Up 82.4% in December

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDNNY shares. UBS Group upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 320 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Pareto Securities downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $76.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.61. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Featured Articles

