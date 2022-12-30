Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $101.00

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €101.00 ($107.45) and traded as high as €107.90 ($114.79). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €106.55 ($113.35), with a volume of 102,518 shares trading hands.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €102.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

