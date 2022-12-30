Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $301.84

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 301.84 ($3.64) and traded as high as GBX 348.80 ($4.21). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 341 ($4.12), with a volume of 337,725 shares.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 1,175.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 320.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 301.84.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

