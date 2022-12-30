B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.43

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.43 and traded as high as C$4.94. B2Gold shares last traded at C$4.86, with a volume of 1,669,394 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTO. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.53.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$512.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$55,029.36.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

