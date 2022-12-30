AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,833.27

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,833.27 ($34.19) and traded as high as GBX 3,219 ($38.85). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,218 ($38.84), with a volume of 222,680 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,400 ($28.96) to GBX 3,100 ($37.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,113 ($37.57) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,177.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,833.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.80%.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

