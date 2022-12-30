Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.17

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.17 and traded as high as C$1.34. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 73,585 shares changing hands.
Amerigo Resources Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$217.50 million and a P/E ratio of 13.10.
Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement
About Amerigo Resources
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.
