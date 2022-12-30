American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.83. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 24,105 shares changing hands.
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 3.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.86.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%.
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
