American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.83. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 24,105 shares changing hands.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.86.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

