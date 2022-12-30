Allworth Financial LP Has $198,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

TYL stock opened at $325.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $544.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.08.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

