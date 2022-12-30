20,200 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day moving average is $97.17.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

