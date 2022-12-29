Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.16% of Williams-Sonoma worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after buying an additional 170,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 294,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $114.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.99. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

