Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,269,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,584,185,000 after buying an additional 102,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 7.8% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,453 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 17.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,324,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,154,000 after purchasing an additional 195,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 21.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,047 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $277.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.62 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $678.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,398,740 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Oppenheimer cut HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.82.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.