Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 2,739 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,154,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,002,000 after buying an additional 1,815,066 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 703.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 2,812,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after buying an additional 213,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 530,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after buying an additional 180,429 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $23.92 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46.

