The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney stock opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.88. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

