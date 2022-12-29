The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $188.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $191.22.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

