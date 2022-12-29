The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 19.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Hershey by 7.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,824,600 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $232.87 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $190.50 and a one year high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.85.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.75.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.