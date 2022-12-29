Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,771 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

