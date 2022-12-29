Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 286,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $67.80 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

