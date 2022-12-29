Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 3,542 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of State Street by 36.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street by 69.1% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,980 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of State Street by 1,533.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,165 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of State Street by 37.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $76.84 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.